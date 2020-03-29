Lebanon Police Department reads stories to kids online

An Upper Valley police department is looking to giving kids some justice while they're staying at home.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department, along with its mascot Justice, are reading stories to them.

You can go to the department's social media pages and website to see the videos.

The police have teamed up with the Lebanon Public Libraries.

The stories for kindergartners through second grade are read in one video while books for third through 6th graders are broken up by chapter.

Chief Richard Mello says it's a way for parents to extend the online learning with their children.

"It gives them another opportunity to listen to a story, engage, to read along if they can. We're all in this together. We're all trying to take this day by day and it gives us a little bit of an outlet to continue with one of out biggest missions, which is to engage with people," says Mello.

The first two Storytime with Justice videos were made available last week with a new segments being released each week.

