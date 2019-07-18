Lebanon Police to reveal new mascot

The Lebanon Police Department will be unveiling their new Mascot Thursday evening.

The police department commissioned a group to create their first mascot. They say they chose the design of K-9 as a tribute to their police dogs and handlers.

The new mascot will make frequent appearances at community events.

They had children submit entries to name the new mascot.

At Thursday's event, they will reveal the name and new mascot.

It takes place at 5 p.m. at the Lebanon Farmers Market.