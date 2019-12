Lebanon Police are looking for help finding a man that loaded up cart at the local Walmart without paying last month.

It happened November 9. Police say the unidentified man stole various merchandise totaling $872.

They say after another customer confronted him about stealing, he pushed the full cart back into the store and left.

Contact police if you can help: Tip Line, 603-448-Clue, or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.