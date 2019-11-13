Upper Valley chambers of commerce merge to meet changing needs

The Lebanon and Hanover Chambers of Commerce are merging in an effort to have more influence on the issues that affect their members. It comes at a time when some business are working to reinvent themselves.

As more and more brick and mortar companies compete with online sales, business models across the region are changing. So too are they way organizations advocate for them.

"Like every organization, like every small business, we have to continue to evolve," said Tracy Hutchins, the president on the Upper Valley Business Alliance, a newly formed organization based out of the former Greater Lebanon Chamber of Commerce office. She used to be Executive Director of the Hanover chamber. "There is definitely pressure on our retailers that comes from the internet. People shop differently than they used to."

And Hutchins says the role of a chamber is changing as well. It's no longer just a business and restaurant guide for tourists, though promoting the region is still an important function. UVBA, which combines the Lebanon and Hanover chambers, is also focused on economic and workforce development and other issues that affect day-to-day commerce. For example, the lack of affordable housing and an extremely low unemployment rates.

"The bad news is it's becoming harder and harder for business to grow because they can't find the labor force," Hutchins said.

Consolidation talks have been in the works for years and when the previous head of the Lebanon chamber recently took another job, the timing was perfect for the merger, which officials say gives a bigger voice to the businesses they represent.

"We just kind of wanted to have a chair at the table and to be able to say, 'Wait a minute, these businesses are really going to suffer,'" said Jennifer Packard, who works for two area restaurants and is the UVBA board chair.

She says idea behind bringing together the two organizations, which now include more than 450 members, is strength in numbers. Especially when it comes to policy concerns coming out of Concord and Montpelier.

