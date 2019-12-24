Construction underway on Lebanon church destroyed in 2016 arson

A church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is rising from the ashes after being destroyed by an arsonist in 2016.

When the First Baptist Church burned to the ground in December 2016 after a senseless arson, it shook the congregation to its core.

Today, contractors are hard at work inside what will soon be the new First Baptist Church. Parishioners and the greater Lebanon community are footing about a third of $3.9 million bill for the project.

"This is not a wealthy congregation. This is a very salt of the earth congregation. And there is no way we could do this on our own, and it's only through the grace of God and the generosity of those in the community that we are able to put this project together," said Steve Girdwood, who had spearheaded the project.

The church's pastor, Rick Pinilla, equates that generosity to a miracle from the gospels.

"I don't know if you know the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and and two fish. He asked the disciples for what they had and they scrounged it from some kid. And they invested that and Jesus multiplied the loaves and fish. That has basically been the way it is," Pinilla said.

He says the fire forced the church to take a deeper look at its own identity and he says it's stronger for it.

For the last three years services have have been taking place at various locations around the city, all while continuing and expanding the church's mission to help those in need.

"I who say this church is motivated and held captive by the love of God through Christ. And not only that, I think that love overflows to others and that is really the secret to what we are doing," Pinilla said.

The pulpit and baptismal tank in the new church are beginning to take shape. A more modern version of what had been here for nearly 150 years.

"We are working towards raising the money to get that steeple back up. And before long we are going to be visible from the Interstate, with people driving by, and we are going to be anchoring the corner of the green and this part of Lebanon again," Girdwood said.

The congregation anticipates holding service in the new church by late winter or early spring.