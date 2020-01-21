Lebanon considers 21-and-over tobacco purchasing law

Lebanon, New Hampshire, is considering raising the minimum purchasing age for tobacco to 21 under a new ordinance, though a recent federal law mandates the same thing.

The federal law went into effect Jan. 1 and applies to the purchase of all tobacco products.

The draft ordinance proposes the same thing and will be discussed at a city council meeting Wednesday.

It is supported by the mayor, law enforcement and public health officials.

Some retailers say the different laws have created confusion and another law at the municipal level doesn't make sense.

