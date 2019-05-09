Lebanon considers street light savings

The city of Lebanon is considering turning off about 10 percent of its street lights to save money.

The city has about 900 lights that officials says are fairly expensive to keep on at night. A public meeting is being held Thursday night to discuss the possibility of turning off some of those lights. The public has had a chance to weigh in on the issue already and officials say there has been little opposition to the plan.

"They make it safe for people and bicycles to walk in neighborhoods, but there are a number of them -- about 90 of them -- that may not actually be necessary. Part of the city's master plan calls for eliminating redundant lights when possible," said Lebanon City Councilor Karen Liot Hill.

City officials say they could save about $40,000 a year making the changes. They plan to use some of that money to install new smart lights around the city, and more attractive light fixtures in certain areas.