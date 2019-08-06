Lebanon ex-con charged with threatening, assaulting man with gun

An ex-con from Lebanon, New Hampshire, is due in court Tuesday after police say he assaulted and threatened someone with a handgun.

It happened Monday night at an apartment on Granite Street. Police say David Jones, 36, confronted another man about driving too fast. He then allegedly pointed a pistol at him and hit him in the head with the gun.

Police say Jones is a convicted felon out of Florida and that a search of his home turned up several firearms.

He was arrested and charged with several felonies.