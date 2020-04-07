Lebanon police officer bitten during an arrest

A New Hampshire police officer has a bite wound after trying to arrest a 24-year-old.

Lebanon police officers were on bike patrol in a plaza parking lot a few days ago when they say they saw Angela Therrien. She had an active arrest warrant, so they tried to arrest her.

Police say she ran off and placed drugs in her mouth.

During a struggle with the officers, we're told she bit one of their fingers, causing minor injuries.

She is charged with several felonies, including drug charges.