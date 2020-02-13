Lebanon police dog sporting new protective vest

A New Hampshire police dog will now be a little safer when she's on the job.

Lebanon Police K-9 Kymba got a bullet and stab protective vest.

She received the vest thanks to a donation from the nonprofit Vest Interest in K9s.

Kymba joined the Lebanon Police in January 2017. The German shepherd is partnered with Ofc. Tyler Hewes. Click here for more information on Lebanon's K-9 teams

Vested Interest in K9s provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Click here for more information on the nonprofit.