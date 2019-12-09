Lebanon to decide whether to advance methane-to-energy plan

The New Hampshire city of Lebanon will soon decide whether to move forward with an effort to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Lebanon officials set aside $2.8 million last year for a project to convert methane gas to electricity at the city landfill.

The City Council will decide later this month whether to sell $1.5 million of municipal bonds for the project.

If the City Council approves the bond, construction would begin as early as this May.

The city plans to use most of the produced energy to power municipal buildings. The remainder will be sold back into Liberty Utilities’ system.

