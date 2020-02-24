Legal Vermont pot market bill passes key House committee

A bill creating a taxed and regulated market for marijuana in Vermont is over a key hurdle and now moves on to the full House.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 5-6 Monday to move legal pot sales to the full Legislature.

In the final hours, lawmakers made a few changes to the bill, such as creating a three-person control board to regulate sales. It will also be taxed at 20%-- a 6% state tax and a 14% excise tax.

State sales tax revenue will be invested in after-school and summer programs in underserved parts of the state, and 30% of the excise tax on cannabis will go toward substance misuse programs and education.

House lawmakers could vote as soon as Wednesday.