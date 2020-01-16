Legislation could allow NH student-athletes to be paid

Legislation to allow collegiate athletes to be paid for their work and likeness has been submitted in New Hampshire.

State Rep. Garrett Muscatel introduced a bill that would permit athletes to be paid directly by colleges and universities, sign endorsement deals, or to sell their names, images, or likenesses.

The Valley News reported Wednesday that the NCAA allows schools to give scholarships to athletes but prohibits schools from offering most other compensations.

The Democrat from Hanover argues that other students are allowed to profit from their skills or extracurricular activities and that sports should not be any different.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)