Legislation, order aim to save Medicaid to Schools funding

New Hampshire is taking steps to salvage federal money for schools that provide mental health counseling, speech therapy and other services to students.

The Medicaid to Schools program allows schools to be reimbursed by the federal government for services provided to Medicaid-eligible students. But many of those providing the services don't meet new federal licensing requirements, and that is putting the program in jeopardy.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an order Wednesday to temporarily speed up the licensing process, and bipartisan legislation is being drafted to create a permanent change.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes called the order a publicity stunt.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)