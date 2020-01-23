Legislation seeks to close NH school sex abuse loophole

Sexual assault survivors, parents and others have urged lawmakers to close a loophole in state law they argue enabled a Concord High School teacher accused of abuse.

Primo "Howie" Leung was charged in April with sexually assaulting a student in 2015 and 2016.

But school officials did not report him to police after he was seen kissing a different student because state law allows teens 16 and older to consent to such contact if they're not being coerced.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard a proposal Thursday to criminalize all sexual contact between primary and secondary school employees and students.

