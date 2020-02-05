Vermont murder suspect Leroy Headley captured in Jamaica

Leroy Headley, the man Vermont police have been looking for since the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, Anako "Anette" Lumumba, has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Headley was arrested in Jamaica on Sunday.

Headley, 38, was wanted for the murder of Lumumba, the mother of his two children.

Lumumba, 33, was shot to death in their home in South Burlington on May 3, 2018. Police said Headley admitted to the shooting in a call to a family member as he fled the area. He has been on the run ever since.

Police were first alerted to the murder when a relative of Headley's walked into a Falmouth, Massachusetts, police station and said a family member of his may have just shot his girlfriend. Police arrived at Lumumba and Headley's Southview Drive home in South Burlington to find Lumumba shot and killed inside. A manhunt was launched for Headley.

Authorities found Headley's vehicle in Albany, New York, shortly after the murder and believe he hid out in Philadelphia. They were also investigating his ties to Jamaica, Las Vegas, Massachusetts and Florida.

Marshals say they recently tracked Headley to Negril, Jamaica. They spotted him on Sunday at about 7 p.m. driving a vehicle. They stopped him and took him into custody without incident.

Headley is due in court today in Kingston, Jamaica, for a court hearing to determine his return to the United States.

Since Lumumba's slaying, family members in Vermont have been caring for her children.

Headley was recently featured on the national crime show "In Pursuit with John Walsh."

Our Ike Bendavid is working now to gather more details on this story. He will have a full update for you coming up on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.