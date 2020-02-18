Leroy Headley to face a judge Tuesday

After nearly two years of searching for a man police say murdered his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Leroy Headley will be in Vermont court Tuesday.

A nationwide manhunt lead to his capture earlier this month in Jamaica before being brought back to the state where police say he committed the crime.

The journey wasn't easy and the details ambiguous as police still try to piece together exactly how Leroy Headley fled to Jamaica and eluded law enforcement's extensive efforts to find him for nearly years.

After police say Headley made the call to a family member on May 3 admitting to shooting and killing his girlfriend Annette Lumumba, police found her dead in her South Burlington home later that day.

From that day on, until earlier this month, Headley vanished.

Police investigated his ties to Jamaica, Las Vegas, Massachusetts, and Florida.

At this point, there'd been no sign of Headley for nearly three months.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Eventually, that was upped to $25,000.

Annette Lumuba's family say they knew they'd see their sister's alleged killer in court eventually and now they say they hope justice will be served and Tuesday is that day.

It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd will be live in Burlington from the courtroom from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to explain what it took to finally get Headley behind bars.