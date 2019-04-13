Let's Go Fishing Instructor Training held Saturday in Essex Junction

Saturday is the first day of trout season, but some fishers opted to stay indoors instead.

About 25 people took a course in Essex Junction with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife to become certified instructors. This allows them to conduct fishing clinics across the state.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife gives each new instructor materials needed to teach courses.

"We have a lot of teachers here today that are taking the course. some are science teachers, gym teachers, we also just have a lot of people that are passionate about fishing that teach at rec departments," said Cory Hart, Education Specialist with the Vt. Fish and Wildlife Dept.

To be a certified instructor you have to pass a background check through the department and attend a one-day training like this one. There are typically two trainings a year, one in April and one in September. A course for educators is coming up this July, see the link for more information.