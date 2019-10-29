Let's Grow Kids names educator of the year

The Burlington-based early childhood education nonprofit, Let's Grow Kids, has named its fifth-annual educator of the year.

Meri Caprenter-Saladino of Bradford was honored during the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children annual conference last Friday. The award comes as the state still faces a child care crisis, with workforce shortage as a big factor, according to Let's Grow Kids.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Let's Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards about the award and the group's early education efforts.

