Let's get to work

Tomorrow is the start of apprenticeship week in Vermont.

Apprenticeship programs let people learn and make money at the same time. By highlighting local apprenticeship programs, the state hopes it can start to fix Vermont's workforce problems.

Over the last 10 years, Vermont's workforce has dropped by about 15-thousand people.

Governor Phil Scott said, "Any efforts we can do, we can provide to make a more meaningful step forward in the programs, we're all ears. If we can do it better, we want to do better."

State leaders are encouraging more women to enter apprenticeships. Currently, it has been mostly men have who have participated in the programs.

Vermont has more than twenty-eight apprenticeship programs through about 350 employers.