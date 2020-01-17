Level of flu activity now widespread in Vermont

The Vermont Department of Health says the level of flu activity in the state has risen from “regional” to "widespread."

Spokesman Ben Truman tells the Rutland Herald that it's peak season "for flu, strep and other communicable diseases that spread easily in winter when people are generally indoors.”

He said there have been several reports of flu outbreaks this week. He said in one cases nearly half of the 108 students at Mount Holly School in Rutland County were absent this week due to illness, reportedly from either flu or strep throat.

