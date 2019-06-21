Lewis pleads not guilty to federal gun charges, will remain jailed

The woman involved in the 2015 shooting of a Westford gun instructor has pleaded not guilty to two new federal gun charges

During the arraignment Friday afternoon, Veronica Lewis' mental health was not mentioned, only the need to review the previous state charges. The state's first degree attempted murder charge was dropped this month by Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George, along with two other high-profile murder cases involving an insanity defense. George has said she didn't have the evidence to prove the suspects were not insane at the time of their crimes.

Lewis, who was previously in the custody of the Department of Mental Health, will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.