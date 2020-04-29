Libraries offer curbside book service

Some local libraries want to make sure you can still get books safely during the pandemic.

The Essex Free and Brownell Libraries will have curbside service for cardholders starting on Monday.

The libraries are working this week to plan details to ensure they keep library staff and borrowers as safe as possible.

Library leaders say they will allow unlimited checkouts to limit people's trips out to best honor the stay-at-home order.

You should contact the libraries directly by phone, email or consulting websites for more details:

Essex Free Library, 879-0313, essexfreelibrary@essex.org, essexfreelibrary.org.

Brownell Library, 878-6955, frontdesk@brownelllibrary.org, https://brownelllibrary.org/.

Holds can be placed by cardholders of either library for their home library's materials at https://catalog.kohavt.org/, holds can also be placed for Homecard library cardholder's contacting the libraries by phone or email.