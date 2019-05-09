Life after 'The Supremes': Skoglund looks to the future

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Marilyn Skoglund was appointed to the high bench in 1997. Last week she announced she'll retire September first. Our Neal Goswami sat down with Justice Skoglund to discuss her career and her future plans.

At the age of 72, Justice Marilyn Skoglund is contemplating her future. In the fall she starts Spanish classes. And she also wants to become a mixologist.

"I wanna be a bartender -- I truly do. I know no one believes that. I may fail. You know, failure is good. You learn," Skoglund said.

But first she has to quit her day job. Last week Skoglund sent a one-sentence letter of resignation to the governor. "What should I have said? 'Yo, governor, hasta la vista,'" she said.

At the age of 30, Skoglund embraced perhaps her biggest challenge. She read for the law. It's an apprentice path to becoming a lawyer that doesn't require a law degree.

Justice Marilyn Skoglund: Couldn't.

Reporter Neal Goswami: Couldn't, why not?

Justice Marilyn Skoglund: No money. I had no money. I had no money. Zero. I had to borrow a dress to apply to work as a clerk at the attorney general's office.

That's where she learned the law and went on to pass the bar exam. "I fell in love with the whole concept of the law, and that made work just a pleasure," Skoglund said.

The one-time apprentice was appointed a trial judge in 1994, before reaching the pinnacle of the law profession here in Vermont. "I'm pretty proud of myself, I guess. But, proud of myself, sure. But blessed. I have had the best job, ever," she said.

As a judge, Skoglund says the hardest cases involved the plight of children. "I'm gonna tear up now. I could not have imagined how bad a child's life could be until I was a trial judge, and I will never forget that," she said.

The rest, she says, was candy. And now she's looking forward to her own future, and has a good idea of what life looks like ten years from now. "I'm pouring drinks, chatting in spanish, walking my dog in the parks, trying to stay as healthy as I can, spending more time with my kids," Skoglund said.

Skoglund has some pretty big plans, and I doubt there will be too many people betting against her from becoming a supreme bartender.