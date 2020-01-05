Life of Vermont's "Grandfather of Rock 'N' Roll" celebrated

Fans of Vermont’s Grandfather of Rock ‘N’ Roll are honoring him after he died unexpectedly in December.

Jimmy T. Thurston, aka “Jimmy T,” passed away at the age of 78 on December 15.

The legendary rocker has been stealing the hearts of rock ‘n’ roll fans since the 1960s. Jimmy T’s career spanned six decades and he captivated audiences across the country and throughout Vermont, his home state.

Thurston was still writing new music and rocking out on stage in early December, just days before he died. Fans were shocked to hear the news of his death.

On Sunday, they gathered at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington to celebrate Thurston’s life.

While fans were jamming to Jimmy T’s music, WCAX News caught up with his granddaughter to learn about the man behind the music.

Erin Raymond shared fond memories with Thurston, known to her as PaPa.

“We used to have vanilla Ben and Jerry's ice cream with chocolate chips in my special cup. We used to watch movies and my favorite movie was Alice in Wonderland. It ate it on VHS one day. He went out and bought me a brand new one. Random things like that. Taught me all kinds of stuff,” Raymond said.

As Jimmy T’s grandchild, Raymond got a front-row seat to his life and career. She says off the state, Jimmy T was a family man, a jokester and an inspiration.

“He's pretty cool. And it was great to see him play and do all the stuff he loved every single day. He never stopped doing what he loved so that's really admirable,” she said. “He’s an inspiration to all like you can see here, lots of people loved him. I could never tell you all of my stories probably.”

Raymond loves all of her grandfather’s music but prefers his older hits. She says her favorite is not only a good song, but also great advice to live by.

“’If You Don't Roll the Dice, You'll Never Get a 7.’ That's one of my favorites,” Raymond said.

Raymond was touched to see hundreds of people come together to remember her grandfather.

“I was very nervous coming in earlier today. I was a little sad but it’s cool to see everyone that loved him. And like I said, everyone has all of these stories and just knowing that all of his memories and music will live on, it’s a really nice feeling,” said Raymond. “Now he would just want us all to, you know, gather together and just be happy and do music and sing. All of the things that he loved.”

Raymond says her family believes Thurston’s death was possibly related to a virus.

