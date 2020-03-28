Lifting spirits at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh

Health care professionals are on the front lines of the pandemic, and caring for our loved ones in elderly facilities. Some families took the time on Saturday to celebrate the workers.

"Our mom is on the other side of the glass, and our aunt lives here, and we haven't been able to go in and be close to her in a couple weeks," said, Eileen Roach of Peru, New York. "We wanted to come here [Saturday] to show our appreciation to the staff, and for everything they do on a regular basis but especially how hard they're working right now."

The Meadowbrook Healthcare facility closed their doors to visitors before a statewide mandate was put out in New York asking all Healthcare facilities to quarantine. Officials say the event lifted spirit for staff.

Sandy Geddes,community relations coordinator at Meadowbrook, told us that they trying to keep the virus out, and that this event has been a great lift to workers spirits.

"We are doing our darndest to keep [COVID-19] out of this building," said Sandy Geddes, "Eileen reached out to me and said 'we wanna do this, do you have any ideas?', and I'm like 'yay', like that's wonderful, and we were really happy that they took it upon themselves to do it."

Health care workers from Meadowbrook said it was a great surprise to see the support from families.

"It's absolutely amazing," said Lyndsay Kelly, "I love to see the support from everybody, it's very heart warming."

"It was very sweet to come to work and be surprised like this with balloons and signs and everything." said Sarah Lawrence.