Lifting towards the Olympics

Women's rugby sevens became an Olympic sport in, 2016. Team USA, finished 5th that year. Back then, Burlington's Ilona Maher was a student at Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut.

In less than a year, the 2020 Olympics will take place in Tokyo. Team USA will be there and if all goes according to plan, so will Maher.

"I don't consider it a whirlwind, just because I felt prepared for every moment." Maher said right before her workout at Premier Strength & Performance in Shelburne.. "It is a lot physically taxing. In rugby it's not if you get an injury, it's when. But that's with every sport."

A three sport start at Burlington High School, Maher traded softball for rugby in the spring of her senior year, following in the footsteps of her rugby playing father.

"I remember my first game I think my dad could see and a lot of the other people could see, 'Oh, she knows what she's doing,'" Maher said.

She decided to play rugby at nearby Norwich before transferring to Qunnipiac in Connecticut.

"I don't think it was until my summer of junior to senior year where I realized this is something I want to professionally pursue," Maher said.

And pursue she has. Maher has been participating in the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series across the globe. A second place finish in the overall standings last season, clinched a spot in the Tokyo Olympics for Maher and team USA. However, Maher doesn't consider herself an Olympian just yet. She's an Olympic hopeful.

"I definitely like to visualize. I have seen myself in the tunnel and in the stands and that's what keeps you going like when you're in the rowing shed with your coaches or having to do 15 meter up-downs or whatever it is. So, I've pictured it, so I hope it comes true," Maher said.

Maher also has a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She's competing in Glendale, Arizona this weekend and heads to Dubai, in December.