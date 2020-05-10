Lighting up a nurse's day

We are right in the middle of National Nurses Week and on Tuesday, it's International Nurses Day.

One Vermont company that we featured on Made in Vermont six years ago, has come up with a way to cheer-up healthcare workers during this current economic downturn.

Gary Briggs knows all about overcoming financial adversity. The business he co-owns, Aunt Sadie's Candles was thriving for 10 years in Boston, culminating in their own retail store. Then came the recession of 2008.

"It did a lot of things to a lot of businesses, but it basically decimated the retail industry," says Briggs.

Within 18 months, 25 percent of their retail store clients closed their doors. Aunt Sadie's closed the doors to its retail store and the business moved from Boston to Gary's hometown of Lunenberg, Vermont. They saved thousands and the business started to gain steam again, with 1200 active accounts across the country.

"I've said that any small business who survived the 2008, 2009 recession would survive anything, but I didn't plan on a pandemic to occur," he says.

This time, it didn't take a year and a half, and it wasn't just a quarter of stores. Within days, nearly all of Aunt Sadie's retail clients closed their doors.

"So many of these customers have become our friends, because we've sold to them for so many years, so we're willing to help them out wherever we can," says Briggs.

And like so many other small businesses during this time, Aunt Sadie's Candles is putting to good use the products and materials they have in-house to help the community.

Gary is making thank you candles for nurses with personalized labels. 5 dollars of every 20 dollar candle purchased goes to the American Nurses Foundation.

1500 candles have been ordered by Tufts Medical Center.

A company that has seen success and struggles, creating a specialized candle, serving as the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Thank you candles wil be sold through June.

That candle and all other Aunt Sadie's Candles can be purchased through its website.