Lights in the sky

If you saw mysterious lights in Vermont's skies around 11:30 Friday night, you aren't alone. Members of the Vermont Astronomical Society saw it, too, and they say the lights were satellites launched by Space X.

Thursday night, Space X sent a rocket into space with 60 satellites as part of a mission called Starlink. The goal is to put enough satellites in space to beam inexpensive broadband across the Earth. If most of the satellites make contact with ground stations, this would be the biggest step any company has made in this field.

The project costs about $10 billion.