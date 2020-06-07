Limited graduation ceremonies in New York to be allowed in late June

Good news for high school seniors in New York, graduation ceremonies with limitations can soon take place.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26th, subject to any outbreaks or significant changes in the metrics.

"Schools need to plan with the progress we've made so far, and if we continue this trajectory, we'll be able to do that. But again, we have a little time to see between now and then," Gov. Cuomo said.