A man is recovering after losing control of his truck and trailer and slamming into a limousine.

Police say it all happened on Route 22A in Shoreham Sunday afternoon.

They say 20-year-old Ian Swanson, of Durham, New York, lost control of the truck, tried to overcorrect and hit the limousine driven by 37 year-old Shain Parker of Hinesburg.

The crash closed 22A for hours.

Swanson wasn't badly hurt.

And Parker was taken to the hospital with a broken hand and head trauma.