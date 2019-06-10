Liquor substitutes changing the game in alcohol-free cocktails

Until recently, a cocktail without the booze meant sacrificing body and texture. Now bartenders are mixing-in some quality liquor substitute that changing the game for alcohol-free cocktails.

When bar director Maxime Belfand builds a new cocktail for New York City's Saxon and Parole, he starts by picking a flavor. "Through the flavor I will pair it with a spirit base or wine base," Belfand said.

But now he's creating a new type of drink. It doesn't have alcohol but still has the taste and texture of a typical cocktail, thanks to a booze substitute called Seedlip. "When you build a cocktail with that, the flavor just explodes. It's literally like working with a regular spirit," Belfand said.

"I want to solve this problem of what to drink when you're not drinking," said Ben Branson, Seedlip's CEO.

Branson invented his product after tasting a non-alcoholic cocktail that was too sweet and lacked flavor. "Maybe there's a better approach here and maybe I could create something that was adult, complex, sophisticated," he said. He uses a combination of fruits, herbs and spices to create a replacement for gin, vodka and other liquors.

Other companies are offering booze free products in response to a rising demand for no and low alcohol drinks. Analyst IWSR predicts alcohol-free wine and beer consumption will grow along with an 8.6 percent increase for no-alcohol cocktails.

"I just think drinks are more fun with alcohol in them," said Andrea Murtaugh, who along with Susan Strogner tried out a mixed drink with Seedlip. "It's good."

Strogner says it would be a nice option during her annual dry january. "And i'd almost feel like I was still having a good time," she said.

She also says she'll probably feel much better the next day.