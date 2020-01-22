Lisbon furniture maker contesting OSHA violations

A New Hampshire furniture manufacturer has contested the violations and penalties issued by the Occupational Safety and Workplace Administration.

Design Contempo Inc. has been fined almost $400,000 for safety violations and workplace inspections. A manager with the company allegedly disabled machine guarding designed to protect operators, leading to the injury of an employee. The Caledonian Record reports that the alleged serious violations included electrical, flammable, crushing, and chemical splash hazards.

Company owner Henry Kober says the company is contesting the penalties and believes the company has a good chance at getting several of the charges dismissed.

