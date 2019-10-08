Listeria found in raw milk cheese produced by Rutland County farm

A deadly bacteria found in raw milk cheese has been discovered at a Rutland County farm.

The Vermont Agriculture Agency says listeria was found in raw milk cheese produced by Consider Bardwell Farm in West Pawlet. The bacteria was discovered before the cheese made it to market.

Listeria is easily transferred and Ag officials tells say they are working to determine if the affected cheese came into contact with anything else at the farm.

The CDC says listeria can cause a variety of symptoms including fever and diarrhea. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, older people and those with compromised immune systems.

