Little Medical School training health care workers of the future

So, you want to be a doctor? An after-school program in Baltimore is teaching kids about medicine to spark an early interest in the field. They hope "playing doctor" will encourage elementary and middle school students to pursue the real thing.

The Little Medical School of Baltimore is planting the seeds for the next generation of doctors, giving kids like sixth-grader Tyreek Brown the confidence they need to succeed.

"If I became a doctor and a kid came to me to get a checkup for basketball or football, I know how to perform a physical now," Brown said.

Marion Beck is a nurse who started the nontraditional after-school program, which also includes a nursing and veterinary school.

"In Baltimore, we have some world-renowned health care systems, and every little kid has said at one point or another I want to be a doctor, I want to be a nurse, I want to be a vet," Beck said.

The six-week course not only gives students a taste of the medical field but also practical health skills, like how to administer first aid, CPR and take someone's blood pressure.

Judea Berre, a sixth-grader, is almost finished with the program and now knows what she wants to specialize in.

"I want to be an OGBYN," Berre said. "If I'm an OGBYN, I might have to do a C-section and if I have to I may have to suture the skin together."

The hope is students go from the Little Medical School all the way to real medical school to earn their white coats.