Little lambs arrive early at Morrisville animal sanctuary

Spring has arrived in Morrisville! We're not talking about the weather, though.

The owner of an animal sanctuary in Morrisville was shocked when she found one of her sheep had given birth this weekend.

Claudia Stauber found the two lambs in the hay in the barn at Happy Heart Sanctuary.

Lambs are usually born much later in the year.

The two babies learned to walk Wednesday and are getting quite confident on their feet. But it took a few days to get there.

"One was really almost sort of frozen, so I just started bringing it upstairs and rubbing it dry, and closing it in on my chest with blankets. Now, it's on the up. It's hobbling around. It's so excited," Stauber said.

The lambs wear makeshift sweaters to keep them warm.

