Lives Lost: Twins were gentle giants in small Vermont town

The tiny Vermont town of Wilmington was largely spared from the impact of coronavirus until April, when Cleon Boyd, a lifelong resident who embodied the town's toughness and traditions, died.

A week later, the virus claimed his twin brother Leon.

The bearded, burly twins had spent their lives in the area and their family members were among the founders of Wilmington in the 1700's.

Funerals were out of the question so hundreds of residents decorated their cars and drove past the Boyd Family Farm.

The twins are a stark reminder that few places - no matter how small or out of the way - are safe from the virus.

6/5/2020 3:30:11 AM (GMT -4:00)