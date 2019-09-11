Local 9/11 memorial events

This September 11, our nation remembers the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And here at home, local firefighters and first responders will participate in several memorial events.

Starting Wednesday morning, South Burlington firefighters will participate in a silent stair climb. They will climb a stair tower 18 times, which is the equivalent to the 110 stories in the World Trade Towers.

A blood drive will be going on starting at noon at the Hampton Inn in Colchester.

And Wednesday evening, there will be a memorial event at Overlook Park.

Norwich University is hosting several opportunities to honor those who lost their lives. Seniors in the Corps of Cadets will slowly march across the north section of the upper parade ground every half-hour. That began at midnight Tuesday.A remembrance ceremony will start at 10 p.m. and the campus will be silent until 11 p.m.

New Hampshire's Governor Chris Sununu says he wants New Hampshire residents to stop and reflect upon the acts by the first responders who he says made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans.