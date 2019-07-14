Local BBQ connects faith and food

A restaurant in Essex Junction that is typically closed on Sunday opened for lunch for a new initiative.

The owner of Mark BBQ, Darrell Langworthy, says he will open the restaurant one Sunday each month for "Mission Sunday." He explained to WCAX News that Mission Sunday is a collaboration between Mark BBQ and his church with the goal of donating to local charities.

"All of the profit that we make today is going to go to Cross Point Church, who is then going to put that money, every drop of it, back into the community," he said.

Langworthy says the partnership began when Pastor Todd West stopped by for lunch and they met for the first time. Once they agreed on the arrangement, they chose organizations to donate to. They decided to first send money to Vermont Paws and Boots, an organization that assists injured veterans and first responders by teaming them with rescue dogs.

"Both of us are veterans. Darrell is a combat veteran," said West. "It's just something that's near and dear to our heart. We want to reach our military and let them how much we appreciate them."

According to Langworthy, the training for therapy dogs can be expensive, which is one reason why they picked that organization.

"The need that they have for therapy dogs and how well those therapy dogs impact their lives is amazing," he said. "But coming up with money for training and all, that's expensive stuff. So to be able to do things like this and have the church want to help giving to those kinds of things is amazing."

When asked about future plans for Mission Sunday, West said they also want to contribute to families in need during the holidays.

"We definitely want to hit some food banks and things of that nature. And I'm sure as Thanksgiving comes and Christmas comes, we'll figure out ways to help families that are less fortunate and need some extra help," he said.

Langworthy said, as an Army and Air Force veteran, he never lost his desire to serve the community. West said his main mission is sharing the love of Jesus Christ and ministering to people outside of the church.