Local FEMA officials want you to be prepared for hurricane season

Hurricane peak season is just over a month away and this has officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency reminding us just how destructive mother nature can be and how you can be prepared.

Locally, FEMA say there are still six counties that still have disaster declarations. They include: Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Windsor and Washington County.

This means those communities still have damage to roads, bridges and infrastructure.

The damage to those areas are all due to the tropical storms from last year. Now, FEMA wants to remind you about flood insurance.

As we go into hurricane season, they say being prepared is everyone's responsibility.

"You don't have to wait for a Presidential Declaration, if you have flood insurance but there is a 30-day waiting period and there are different things you can have in your community. When you evolve with your community, they can help you save with the policy premiums by becoming involved with the community ratings," said Rita Egan, the Media Relations Specialist with FEMA.

Egan say while its been eight years since Irene, its impact is tremendous.

