Local Motion allowing online bike rental reservations

Local Motion is getting the pedals pumping again with a soft opening Friday.

The director of services say people can reserve a bike online and then pick up a sanitized bike when they show up.

The problem for the company is that the majority of riders come from out of state. But we're told the Trailside Center will still be prepping rental bikes and getting them to people who are ready to leave the house.

The soft opening goes for the next few days, but a full reopening is next Friday.