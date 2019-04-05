Local Olympians to be inducted into Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

Two big name skiers from our area will be inducted into the Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame this weekend.

Two-time Olympian Andrew Weibrecht of Lake Placid and gold medalist Bode Miller of New Hampshire will be two of the six being inducted this year. Both skiers will go through a ceremony.

We caught up with Weibrecht before he left for Salt Lake City. He said he's excited and grateful that his skiing career has brought him so many experiences. Weibrecht and Miller grew up skiing together.

"It's a cool group and especially have shared so many experiences with Bode and then to get to share this experience, too, is great," Weibrecht said.

The two will be inducted Saturday night.