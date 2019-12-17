Local activists protest ahead of historic impeachment vote

On the eve of a historic impeachment vote against President Trump, protesters will be gathering around the country and around our region.

It's being called "Nobody is Above the Law." Organizers say it's an effort to ensure congress holds the president accountable and demand that Congress impeach President Trump.

In a telephone town hall Monday night, Vermont Representative Peter Welch spoke about his support for the impeachment and what led up to his decision.

"We are talking about things in our everyday lives that don't engage us, but it comes down to a very simple analogy. Think about how you or I would feel if we learned the mayor of a city in Vermont, when requested by the police chief to get a budget for a couple more cruisers and then the mayor says he'll do it, but on the condition that you announce you investigate a political rival," said Welch.

Events are scheduled in several towns and cities across Vermont including Burlington, Montpelier and Plattsburgh.

Organizers say most events will begin around 5 p.m.