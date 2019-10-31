Local advocates hold forum on Domestic Violence

Local police, domestic violence survivors, and advocates held a forum Wednesday night at the Frederick T. Tuttle Middle School.

One of the featured speakers was a domestic violence survivor who shared her story of abuse and survival, hoping to further shed light on this epidemic.

Two big topics at the forum were how to identify someone who is in an abusive relationship and how to get them help.

"If a victim makes contact with a neighbor or friend and confines in them about something that they are experiencing at home, that can be a lead indicator that there is a problem in the home," survivor Gretchen Gundrum said.

"The biggest challenge is making sure that people are safe in getting themselves out of the domestic violence situation," Sarah Superneau, South Burlington police, said. "One death is far too many. Any victim out there is too many."

The City of South Burlington held two forums in October which is designated Domestic Violence Awareness month.

If you or someone you know needs help, there's a domestic violence hotline you can call. That number is 1-800-228-7395