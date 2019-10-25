Upper Valley theater group excited about off-Broadway debut

An Upper Valley-based all black theater group has more to celebrate than just good reviews.

Jag Productions' newest play, "Esai's Table," is currently on stage in White River Junction. And after its run there, it's headed to New York for its off-Broadway debut.

The group's founder, Jarvis Green, says his theater company is excited about the exposure and attention the play is getting. He says the goal is to tell stories that challenge the hierarchy of gender, race, class and sexuality.

He wants Vermonters to understand that black and brown people in Vermont have stories to be told and should be highlighted. He says the fact that his play is resonating with Vermonters is a sign this story is for more than just people of color.

"This play is about humanity, most people who have left the show go I see myself, I see my son, I see my brother, I see my uncle in this play," said Green.

He said the play takes the audience on a journey that's hard to put into words.

The play runs through the weekend at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction until Sunday.