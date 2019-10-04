Artists mobilize to decorate stalled CityPlace project

Artists on Friday put the final touches on murals that will be featured in downtown Burlington along the perimeter of CityPlace, the controversial project that's been stalled for months.

Many people say they are confused and upset as to why the city has allowed the big pit of inactivity to exist while the developers work on a new revised plan, with no end date in sight. Enter Burlington City Arts and the city's Community and Economic Development Office -- they came up with a plan to cover the big blue boards lining the site with something they say will promote the "creative economy."

Twenty-five local artists are creating murals that will line the fence on Bank Street. Kat Lawlis was one of several artists that shared their thoughts on the pit

"I feel like it's a missed opportunity for the city. So, I hope that at some point soon we're able to problem solve to make it a place that can be used for all the tourists that come through, for UVM, for the local businesses," Lawlis said. "It's a good start. I guess to draw some more attention to it and point out that it is still, in fact, a problem."

"I think we should have a Burlington-like burning woman festival. I think it's a good opportunity to look into some other possibilities," said Maggie Standley, "How do I feel about the pit? Myself and a lot of other people are not holding our breath for the funding to come through, and I don't really understand why the project got along this far without the funding."

After Friday's block party, the murals will stay up for all to enjoy.

If you have thoughts about CityPlace, share them with us on on Facebookor send us an email.

