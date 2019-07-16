Tips to help avoid 'porch pirates' after Amazon Prime Day

Many online shoppers are expecting packages on their doorsteps in the coming days following Amazon Prime's big two-day shopping spree, and authorities say there are steps people can take to keep 'porch pirates' away.

"I just wish that people could leave other people's stuff alone," said Steph Pappas of Burlington. She knows Burlington isn't immune from crimes like porch theft. "You should always keep your eyes open."

Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad says that's good advice. But that's not the only thing you can do to protect your packages. He suggests making it seem like you are home. "That's probably the best single thing that you can do. That includes leaving lights on, that includes having signs that indicate someone is in that residence," Murad said.

Another thing he recommends are security cameras. He says they can be valuable resources for police in identifying individuals and building a case against them. "We are fortunate that most of our neighbors do not commit crimes like this and the individuals who do will usually commit them repeatedly," Murad said.

A national survey found most people aren't worried about package theft and that many ask a neighbor for help retrieving a package when they aren't home.

"I like that solution simply because it encourages us to know our neighbors, and knowing your neighbors creates for a stronger Burlington," Murad said. He says if your employer allows it, have packages delivered to your work.

As for Pappas, she has her own advice. "People, leave people's things alone, be cool man," she said.