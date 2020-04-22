Local bank gets creative to serve clients during pandemic

Banks are considered an essential service in Vermont during the pandemic and some had to get creative to continue serving clients.

Opportunities Credit Union helps low income families, immigrants and people who can't get an account anywhere else.

The Winooski location is closed completely, but staff members say they knew they had to keep their Burlington location running somehow to make sure their clients had access to their money, like stimulus checks.

But they don't have a drive-through or walk-up option. So, they got creative.

"We've explained to them that if one of us gets sick, the branch is closed, and then there is no opportunity for you to get your money," said Linda Gottfried, Opportunities Credit Union.

WCAX's Christina Guessferd is live with what they did to make all the difference for clients.

Join the Channel 3 Morning News from 5-7 for the full story!