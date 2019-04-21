Charles Brown Brook gets a green makeover

The Charles Brown Brook in Norwich is going to look a whole lot greener.

For Earth Day, several groups will start planting close to 2,000 trees and shrubs along the brook to improve fish and wildlife habitat.

In September, crews took down the Norwich Reservoir Dam. The goal of removing the dam was to restore access to about 12 miles of the stream, while improving water quality and passage by fish, turtles, and other aquatic life.

In addition to the tree planting, a historic kiosk will be installed near the Bill Ballard Trail to preserve the history and story of the dam's purpose over the years.