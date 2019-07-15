Solar businesses say tariffs on panels slowing growth

President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the country's trade deficit by imposing tariffs has affected many U.S. manufacturers that rely on overseas goods, and that includes solar panels.

Vermont has a goal of being 90 percent renewable by 2050, but the tariffs on cheap solar panels from places like China have hit many companies and threaten to slow the pace of solar installations.

Paul Lesure, the general manager of Green Mountain Solar, says he has been prepared for something like this. "As a company we worked really hard to prevent that. We have tightened our belt with all of our vendors and distributors as well as our team to help eliminate the cost of these tariffs," said Lesure.

He predicts that as these tariffs go in place and prices rise, people will be less likely to go solar. "Which makes the return on investment value of solar which has been great for so long, its going to diminish it a little," Lesure said.

Right now, he says to see a return on investment in Vermont, it takes about 12 years. He expects that number to go up with the new tariffs in place. "We've worked really hard to be ahead of the game to minimize any of these price increases," Lesure said.

He did this by working with companies who already make the majority of their solar panels here in the U.S.

The tariffs only impact those who are importing their solar products, but he says people in the industry are frustrated. "We're working really hard to build a market, add jobs to Vermont," he said.

Lesure says the tariffs are a negative step for the country and that if the goal is to add jobs, these tariffs aren’t doing that.